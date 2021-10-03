Concrete solutions are needed to eradicate poverty, Caritas Malta said in its proposals for the Budget, aimed at aiding the working poor.

Its proposals include:

The setting up of an official identity card with a temporary address for the homeless, where they could receive their social assistance, medical services and other benefits and from where they can also apply for employment;

Digital cash for low earners that would be received on smartphones or through cards;

Reduced property tax for second-time buyers who are not buying as an investment;

Reduced bureaucracy for migrants who are in a precarious position but can work and contribute to the economy;

An integration programme for migrants which would include teaching on culture and other initiatives;

A free fixed telephone line to all homes where one or more of the residents are 60+;

Subsidies on fruit and vegetables to encourage the people to eat better while promoting local produce;

The revision of a scheme for eligible children to once again start benefitting from lunch, stationery and a new uniform;

A revision of the cost of living adjustment mechanism which does not currently differentiate between low- and high-income earners;

The setting up of a national research institute on poverty and social justice.

Caritas’ recommendations in full can be read here.