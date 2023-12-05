The Archbishop's Curia will be turned into a giant dining venue on Christmas day for the traditional lunch organised by Caritas for needy and lonely people.

This will be the eighth edition of the event, which last year drew 500 people. A limited version, with meals sent to people's homes, was held during the Covid years.

Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi launched this year's event on Tuesday, saying it reflected the true meaning of Christmas and was at the heart of the Church.

Caritas Malta director Anthony Gatt said the food would again be provided by The Alfred Mizzi Foundation and cooked and served by an army of some 100 volunteers, including chefs from the President's palace. Also involved will be the St Peter’s Foundation and the music group X-Tend.

Those wishing to attend may phone on 79555915 or contact Caritas Malta on Facebook.