Caritas has tapped €2 million from the European Regional Development Fund with MEUSAC’s assistance to transform an existing building into a community centre for the integration of vulnerable people and to strengthen its non-residential services.

Through this project, Caritas will be able to continue to provide its services in “a centralised, efficient and effective way”.

The project, which is still in implementation stage, was presented by Caritas director Anthony Gatt and project leader President Emeritus George Abela.

Gatt said the centre in Blata l-Bajda will bring together all Caritas outpatient services under one roof, with the first two dedicated to families in need and individuals with various social problems.

It will have amenities such as a lounge, penthouse and other spaces that can also be used by the community.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela said the project shows the successful working relationship between the government and NGOs in practice.

He appealed to NGOs, like Caritas, to approach MEUSAC with ideas for projects for assistance by professionals in filling in applications for European funds.

The project, he said, is in line with the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development objective to eradicate poverty.



Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that through the investment Caritas will continue to improve current services and introduce new ones.

A derelict building will be regenerated so that Caritas could continue to address the needs of individuals who suffer from some form of abuse or who are at risk of social exclusion.

Services will be provided to non-residents in connection with their rehabilitation in the community.

It is expected that around 600 vulnerable people will be able to access services at the centre.

