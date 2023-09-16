Caritas has urged people to dig into their pockets as it seeks to raise money to aid rescue efforts in Libya and Morocco, which have been ravaged by natural disasters within the past week.

The Church-run NGO issued an urgent appeal on behalf of Malta’s bishops, calling for monetary donations to aid rescue efforts in the two North African countries.

Libya’s coastal city Derna was virtually destroyed when heavy rains led to dams bursting, flooding the city, destroying buildings and killing more than 10,000 people. A further 10,000 remain missing. In Morocco, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake just off Marrakesh killed more than 3,000 people and injured just as many.

Caritas Malta is raising money in collaboration with Caritas Internationalis, and with the direct help of Mgr Sandro Overend Rigillo OFM, Bishop of the Apostolic Vicariate of Benghazi in Libya.

The NGO is accepting donations by bank transfer (see details below), by cheque for amounts greater than €20.01 or in cash if left with parish priests or at the Caritas Community Centre in Mountbatten Street, Ħamrun.

Donations by bank transfer can be made to:

HSBC: MT22MMEB44897000000089021513051 BOV: MT78VALL22013000000040023270071 APS: MT31APSB7704600089010489011015

Cheques should be made payable to Fondazzjoni Caritas Malta – Emergency Aid Fund and sent to Caritas Community Centre, Emergency Aid Commission, Mountbatten Street, Ħamrun ĦMR 1577.

For more information on how to support Morocco and Libya, people can call 22199000.