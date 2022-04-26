Labour's MEPs have nominated Caritas Malta’s ‘Tal-Ibwar’ Adolescent Therapeutic Centre project for the European Citizens’ Prize 2022.

Every year, the European Parliament recognises individuals and organisations in the EU Member States for their exceptional contribution to society. This year, since it is the European Year of Youth the European Parliament encouraged nominations for projects carried out by European youth or projects dealing with youth.

MEPs Alfred Sant, Alex Agius Saliba, Josianne Cutajar and Cyrus Engerer have nominated the therapeutic centre project as representative of efforts in support of adolescents experiencing hardship. In 2017,

Caritas entered into a Public Social Partnership agreement to develop a specialised programme and to oversee the building of the centre. Officially opened in 2021, the centre offers a highly specialised day and residential programme for adolescents whose substance misuse is causing adverse impact on their lives.

The centre has a residential capacity for 14 adolescents whilst also offering day programmes for non-residents.

Caritas’ mission is to work towards the eradication of poverty and promote social justice and human development. In this regard, it has been offering a range of services to the most vulnerable people in our society such as offering shelter and food for homeless people and counselling services for people struggling with alcohol and gambling addictions. In emergency situations, it mobilises resources to assist vulnerable people as observed during the pandemic whereby it had coordinated the distribution of 800 daily meals. Furthermore, amid the war in Ukraine Caritas organised national appeal for funds to support both the relief projects in Ukraine and the refugees in the neighbouring countries.