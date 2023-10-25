The Budget for 2024 should focus on reducing the gap between the rich and the poor, the social environment and good governance, Caritas said on Wednesday.
In reflections on the forthcoming Budget, the Church-run organisation said research showed that when the gap between the poor and the rich grew, social disorder increased.
The eradication of poverty and the reduction of this gap went hand in hand.
Caritas' proposals include
- Affordable accommodation for low and average income families;
- Strengthening COLA for low-income vulnerable groups.
- Fairer taxation, with higher earners contributing more;
- A digital income for low-income earners;
- Promoting walking and cycling to reduce traffic and pollution;
- Subsidised fruit and vegetables;
- Community gardens;
- Integration programmes for migrants;
- Reduced bureaucracy to allow migrants to work legally;
- Fight abuse and precarious work many third-country nationals face.