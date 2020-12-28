While the Caritas annual Christmas lunch for the needy and lonely fell victim to coronavirus restrictions this year, that did not stop volunteers from taking Christmas to people who are often left wanting during this time of year.

The volunteers spent Christmas day delivering meals and spending time with people who would have otherwise have spent the holiday alone or did not have the means to provide for a Christmas meal.

Some 120 volunteers in 75 cars spent the day delivering 800 meals and 700 presents to people in need.

Traditionally, the NGO throws a Christmas lunch at the Archbishop’s Curia for lonely people and last year about 550 attended the event.

“Obviously, there was no way we could organise an event for so many people,” Marica Cassar, who serves as PRO for Caritas Malta, said.

“But we are always committed to finding an alternative and we decided that we would bring our traditional event to people’s homes instead.”

Attendees were treated to a three-course meal of lasagne and turkey with dessert, as well as a panettone over coffee, courtesy of the Alf Mizzi Foundation.

The President’s Foundation also contributed to the effort by providing gifts that were given to the recipients.

Additionally, 25 Caritas volunteers also set up a telephone station at head office, where they made 200 phone calls to people who were not expecting visitors or company for Christmas.

“Combating loneliness is typically the main goal of organising this event and we have seen an increase in people experiencing loneliness throughout the pandemic,” Cassar said.

“Especially for those people who are vulnerable and may not have been leaving their homes, they haven’t had any visitors either.

“The situation has really put a strain on people’s mental health and if you’re lonely, those feelings are going to feel more severe at Christmas time.”

Cassar said Caritas also supports widows and widowers, people who previously spent all their time with a partner and now faced the prospect of celebrating these days of festivities without their loved one for the first time.

“We make it a point to at least keep people company and I think it is very much appreciated,” Cassar said.

“We have made it a point to follow up those who reach out to us for the first time. We make sure they are in touch with professionals and they get the help they need,” she added.

“Giving your time for such things is always a beautiful experience because you know that the person on the other end really and truly appreciates it.”