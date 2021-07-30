Malta’s track and field sprinter Carla Scicluna managed to progress to the 100 metres first round heats after placing third in her preliminary round race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday.

The young sprinter, who was making her debut in an Olympic Games competed in the third preliminary round heat at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and dashed home in 12.11 seconds to finish third.

Scicluna’s time was 0.06 seconds outside her personal best time.

The race was won by Joella Lloyd, of Antigua, who clocked a time of 11.55 ahead of Malawi’s Asimenye Simwaka (11.76 seconds), and Indonesia’s Alvin Tehupeiory who clocked a time of 11.89.

