The Maltese athletics’ winter season reached its climax this weekend with the Winter Championships held at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium in Marsa.

Despite a warmer than usual February day, elite and junior athletes brought home a number of significant performances coupled with a few records notched in the sport’s history books.

Carla Scicluna (Pembroke) emerged clear winner in the 60m women’s race, in a time of 7.69s with a difficult head wind. This timing secures Carla a spot at the European indoor championships in Torun, Poland, in two weeks’ time. In the male race, the 60m champion was Steve Camilleri (Pembroke) who clocked a time of 7.22s.

