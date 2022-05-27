Carlo Micallef has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Tourism Authority.

He succeeds Johann Buttigieg.

Micallef is a graduate of the University of Malta with a Bachelor of Commerce, Management specialised in Marketing and has 25 years of experience within the MTA itself and the Institute for Tourism Studies.

Among others, he served as director of the authority's Amsterdam office and in Malta he was also entrusted with the country’s promotion across new tourism markets and niches.

In 2014 Micallef was appointed Chief Marketing Officer and in 2017 deputy CEO.

In 2013, he started serving on the ITS' board of governors and in 2017 he was appointed chair of the same educational institution.

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association and the Association of Catering Establishments welcomed his appointment.