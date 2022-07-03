Carlos Sainz claimed his maiden Formula One win on his 150th start in a thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.

The Ferrari driver kept his cool to beat Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes.

World champion Max Verstappen finished seventh but retained the series lead in a race marred by a multi-car pile up at the opening corner.