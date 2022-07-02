Carlos Sainz grabbed his maiden pole position on Saturday when he outpaced world champion Max Verstappen, who survived a spin in an exciting rain-hit qualifying for the British Grand Prix.
The 27-year-old Spaniard clocked a best lap of one minute and 40.983 seconds to beat the Red Bull driver by 0.072 seconds in the closing minute of a tense session run in treacherous wet conditions.
His first pole came ahead of what will be his 150th Grand Prix start in Sunday’s race, just two weeks after he was a very close second to the Dutchman in a thrilling finish at the Canadian Grand Prix.
In a topsy-turvy session that saw positions shuffled rapidly in the changing conditions, Charles Leclerc was third in the second Ferrari ahead of Sergio Perez of Red Bull and home hero seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.
After promising to fight for the front row, it was a disappointment for the local fans as Hamilton failed to extend his run of eight British front row starts.
