A new art gallery, Gemelli Art Gallery, situated in the Ta’ Qali Crafts Village, has been inaugurated last month with a collection of paintings by artist Carmel Bonello. The artist uses his characteristic expressionist palette and explores themes that identified him as a prominent voice in the art scene of the nineties.

Selected Works is Bonello’s first solo exhibition after a number of years. Maltese landscapes, investigations of facial emotions, figures and abstracts are rendered in vigorous, colourful brushstrokes that are the fingerprint of the artist.

Fishing Village

The exhibition is open to the public until December 23. Opening hours are as follows: weekdays – 9am to 2pm, Saturdays - 10.30am to noon, Sundays and public holidays – 10am to noon. The artist will be present at the gallery on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.