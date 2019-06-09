Carmel Cacopardo has been reconfirmed as chair of Alternattiva Demokratika, with the party opting to keep its leadership mostly unchanged.

Mr Cacopardo will continue to lead the green party with Mario Mallia as his deputy and Ralph Cassar as the party’s general secretary. All three men held those roles prior to Saturday’s annual general meeting.



An architect by profession, Mr Cacopardo has led the party since September 2017, when he was elected to the party’s top post unanimously following that year’s general election. He had previously served as the party’s deputy chair.

AD was formed in 1989. The party emphasises social justice, civil rights and sustainable development among its key principles.

The party struggled to make a dent at the ballot box during last May’s European Parliament and local council elections, polling under one per cent of the vote in both.

Other AD executive council members elected during Saturday’s AGM:

Deputy general secretary – Anna Azzopardi

Public relations officer – Luke Caruana

Treasurer – Jamie Mercieca

International secretary – Rachelle Deguara

Members: Daniel Desira, James Gabarretta, Donal Kelly, Samuel Muscat, Mina Tolu