Carmel Cacopardo will be stepping down as ADPD leader, he announced on Monday.

"I am 66 years old today, and I do not think it is in the party's interest for me to remain leader for much longer," he wrote in his blog post.

"I have long informed my colleagues that they need to find someone else to lead the party in the future."

He said he would not leave the party immediately, to ensure it was not left in the lurch.

"I will help as much as I can, not only in the transition to a new leadership but also in the work that needs to be done. I still have more energy left!"

Cacopardo's term in office expires in the next months, he told Times of Malta, and he expects the party will hold a leadership election to select his successor.

Asked whether he intends to remain involved in politics and potentially run as a candidate on the ADPD ticket in future elections, Cacopardo said he had "not taken any decision on that" yet.

"I will still be involved in the party. It is not so easy to quit after 46 years of political activism. Politics is an integral part of my life," he said.

ADPD obtained 4,747 votes in Saturday's general election, translating to roughly 1.6% of the national vote - double its tally in 2013.

The vote share was not enough to elect a candidate to parliament, however, and the party has said that it will be contesting the election result in court in a bid to gain representation in parliament.