The Fleur-de-Lys parish, including the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and its complex, will as of Monday be administered by the Archdiocese of Malta, following a handover from the Carmelite order.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has appointed Fr Darren Pace as administrator of the parish, which comprises around 2,600 people. He thanked the Carmelite order for having led the parish for several years.

Fr Darren Pace will administer the parish. Photo: Curia

The Curia announced the change in a statement issued on Saturday.

Fr Pace was born in April 1980 and ordained in 2006, having been educated in Mosta, the Seminary and the University of Malta. He has served in various parishes including the Immaculate Conception in Ħamrun, Msida, Cospicua, Għargħur and Gżira.

New Church delegate for Culture

Separately, the archbishop also appointed Fr Claude Portelli as the Curia’s delegate for culture.

Such delegates are tasked with ensuring dialogue between the Catholic Church and cultural sector.

New delegate for culture Fr Claude Portelli. Photo: Curia

Portelli, who until June served as parish priest of the St Julian’s parish, will be responsible for regenerating the Catholic Institute in Floriana and replaces Mons. Ġwann Galea, who served 22 years in that role.

Educated at St Edward’s College, the Rabat Seminary and University of Malta, Portelli was ordained in 2002. He previously served in the parish of Maria Assunta in Għaxaq before moving to the St Julian’s parish in 2003.