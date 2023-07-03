Established in 1932, Carmelo Abela Marketing is celebrating its 90th anniversary as “a symbol of excellence” in Malta’s food industry.

The company has grown from a small family wholesale business into a leading food importer, servicing retail and catering establishments across the islands.

The company says its success is built upon the strong values and principles passed down through four generations of the Abela family. Today, led by the third and fourth generations, the company continues to uphold its commitment to superior service and quality, while pursuing innovative strategies for growth and scalability.

Carmelo Abela Marketing specialises in importing and distributing a wide range of food ingredients, with particular strength in cheese and cold cuts. Their services, designed to meet the diverse needs of the food industry in Malta, cater to a wide range of clients, from supermarkets and stores to hotels, restaurants and deli counters.

The company prides itself on its next-day delivery service and temperature-controlled storage facilities, which ensure prompt and efficient delivery of a variety of products, including chilled, dry and frozen goods. Its commitment to constant improvement and strong relationships with clients and suppliers has made it a trusted partner in the food industry. Leveraging technology for trend analysis, the company stays at the industry’s forefront, ready to meet its clients’ evolving needs.

For more information, visit www.carmeloabela.com.