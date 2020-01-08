Foreign affairs minister Carmelo Abela said he was not present at a meeting in Brussels about Libya, because it was only the ‘frontrunners’ in the European Union that were invited.

The foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy along with the EU diplomatic chief held talks in Brussels Tuesday on Libya as well as the situation in Iran.

They later condemned Turkish "interference" in Libya after Ankara sent troops to support the UN-backed Tripoli government, warning this complicated the crisis in the oil-rich state.

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative on foreign affairs said the Turkish intervention was "something that we reject and which increases our worries about the situation in Libya".

The foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy along with the EU diplomatic chief held talks in Brussels Tuesday on Libya as well as the situation in Iran.

They later condemned Turkish "interference" in Libya after Ankara sent troops to support the UN-backed Tripoli government, warning this complicated the crisis in the oil-rich state.

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative on foreign affairs said the Turkish intervention was "something that we reject and which increases our worries about the situation in Libya".

Mr Abela told Times of Malta that the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy, who met with the EU diplomatic chief on Tuesday to discuss concerns over the war-torn country, “were the default countries that in Europe have more clout when it comes to possibilities and what they can offer".

Asked whether his presence was important since Malta was most likely to be directly affected if the situation in Libya escalates, he replied that he communicated with the four states frequently on Malta’s position, and felt assured that Malta’s position was represented in the meeting in Brussels.

“I engage with them on a frequent basis on what we think should be part of the solution, which is dialogue. We don't agree with military action to try to solve the Libyan crisis.”

"The meetings happening now in Brussels between the four states, together and the High Representative also represent what we think should be the way forward."

In addition to that, Libya was on the agenda at every monthly foreign affairs council meeting.

“It's not a question of just being present. It's also a question of what we do in the Foreign Affairs Council on a monthly basis, and our engagement behind the scenes with the actors involved.”

He explained that he had spent the last few days of last year and the start of this new year engaging on telephone with colleagues about the situation and reiterating Malta’s position.

The minister advised Maltese nationals living and working in Libya to be careful and said his ministry was keeping a close eye on them in case they needed assistance.

“When there is an escalation, we try to keep in touch with them, we try to call them on a daily basis as happened a couple of months ago. We try to engage with them to see if they need our assistance.”

Asked what the contingency plan was for evacuations for multinationals, Mr Abela said he was in touch with different ministries over the matter, who may need to use Malta as an evacuation base.

“This requires the effort of different ministries to coordinate and work together to evacuate Maltese or if they are asked by other countries to help, their respective citizens.”