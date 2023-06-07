Carmen Ciantar, the head of the Foundation for Medical Services who suspended herself last week in the wake of bribery allegations, has written to the Police Commissioner for a second time, asking him to treat her request for an investigation with urgency.

Ciantar said last week that she was suspending herself from her post while denying reports in a Pakistani newspaper that she had received €443,500 from Gozo International Medicare Ltd – part of the VGH group.

Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) was the company that was controversially handed a government concession to run St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals, in a deal that was struck down by a court earlier this year.

Ciantar last week also wrote to the police commissioner and filed a request for a magistrate investigating the hospitals concession to probe the allegations made about her.

Ciantar insists that the bribery claims are completely untrue.

In a second letter by her lawyers to the commissioner, issued on Wednesday, Ciantar reiterated her request for an investigation so that she could clear her name.

"There is absolutely nothing that could threaten or scare my client from subjecting herself to any form of investigation," lawyer Vincent Micallef wrote.

He therefore asked the commissioner to conduct his investigations with urgency.