The Nationalist Party is calling for a €163,000 contract awarded to Carmen Ciantar to serve as CEO for the Foundation for Medical Services to be rescinded after this was flagged by the National Audit Office as "irregular".

The responsibility of the foundation falls directly under Health Minister Chris Fearne, whom Ciantar has served as campaign manager.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, PN deputy leader David Agius said it was disappointing to see that Fearne had awarded a person known to be very close to him a high-value contract that, according to media reports, had not even been signed by the Permanent Secretary for Finance.

“It is clear that the Labour government has made wasting millions in people’s money its daily bread,” Agius said.

“We thought that Chris Fearne was different and appeared to be trustworthy, but we’re seeing him in this scandal where he’s appointed someone very close to him, his campaign manager, giving her a €13,000 a month contract.”

“She also serves as his chief of staff, we have to ask what other contracts does Carmen Ciantar hold?”

Answering questions on Thursday, Fearne said that Ciantar’s appointment was in line with the entity’s statute and followed past procedures. He also refuted claims that Ciantar serves as his chief of staff, despite her name being listed on the minister's official government page as serving in that role.

Asked whether he would cancel Ciantar's contract, Fearne did not reply and instead argued the NAO's recommendations for the appointment of CEOs had been noted. Once current contracts expire, he said, new procedures in line with the NAO's guidelines would be followed.

"Ciantar does not get paid for any other job within the ministry other than for her role as CEO," he said.

Agius added that it was proof how out of touch the Labour government is with the people as it paid a contract eight times the value of a nurse’s salary to a foundation head, while the cost of living adjustment remains €1.75 per week as the cost of basic products continues to rise.

Asked whether the PN would be asking the Standards Commissioner to investigate the case, Agius said that the party was calling for the cancellation of the contract because it had been flagged as irregular by the Auditor General.

“This is not just us who is calling this contract into question but also the Auditor General, who is appointed by Parliament and answers to Parliament. We expect that the Prime Minister to follow the AG’s advice and take action where necessary,” he said.

“I don’t see the need to go to the Standard Commissioner. If there is cause to take action, then the Prime Minister can decide whether this contract is in the public interest or not.”