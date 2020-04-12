The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra has announced a series of online mini-concerts featuring Maltese violinist Carmine Lauri, one of the country’s outstanding music talents.

Co-leader of the London Symphony Orchestra for the past 16 years, Lauri regularly appears with the MPO. He was scheduled to guest lead in Mahler’s Sixth Symphony and perform as a soloist in Strings in Spring, two concerts which have been cancelled in view of COVID-19.

Streamed on the MPO’s social media platforms every Saturday at 7pm, the short recitals will present works by Wieniawski, Brahms, Ponce and Prokofiev, among others. The compositions, performed with pianist Simon Hester, showcase Lauri’s virtuosity and lyrical playing.

Lauri started playing the violin at the age of four and, by the age of 17, he was awarded a scholarship to further his studies at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

He has performed extensively worldwide and has been widely recognised for his career achievements. Lauri was also bestowed with the National Order of Merit and the Malta Society of Arts’ Gold Medal.

For more information, visit www.maltaorchestra.com.