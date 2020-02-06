This year’s edition of the traditional carnival was launched on Thursday by Festivals Malta director Annabelle Stivala.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, the agency launched a more expanded edition of Il-Karnival ta Malta, which will be held between February 21 and 25.

Addressing the media, Ms Stivala said this year’s edition of the festival had a bigger roster of events and a wider selection of collaborative partners.

The carnival would this year include an expanded section of Company D, which celebrates traditional Maltese carnival costumes popularised in the 1980s.

Festivals Malta also involved local digital arts students, who submitted designs to be used as the carnival’s official poster.

Valletta Cultural Agency chair Jason Micallef said that the expanded scope of the traditional carnival was just part of the successful legacy of the Valleta 2018 foundation, and it was imperative for cultural agencies to continue to improve and strive for excellence.

Mr Micallef announced that a carnival party, featuring Dj duo Tenishia, would be held around the Triton Fountain on February 22 and 23. Tenishia’s Dj set will be streamed to international audiences.

Culture Minister Jose Herrera said that carnival celebrations are “an annual event that unites our country in a celebration of the arts” and was an industry of passionate people who dedicated a lot of time to get the festival running every year.

Dr Herrera said that the government intends to continue to support this endeavour and has identified a site for a long-promised carnival village.