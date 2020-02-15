Carnival celebrations for the young ones are kicking off early at Esplora, the interactive science centre in Kalkara.

Two films, Perfect Little Planet and Accidental Astronauts, showing today at the planetarium at 10am and 11am respectively, will fire everyone’s imagination.

The Esplora science communicators will afterwards invite visitors to take part in some hands-on workshops.

Everyone is invited to wear costumes while exploring the Universe exhibition and to immerse themselves in the magic of the cosmos.

Kuluri Karnival Esplora encourages all, young and old, to explore, think and imagine through a number of hands-on activities. These include an attempt at clay-mask creation during a clay-modelling workshop courtesy of Alka Ceramics and a testing of one’s abilities in the craft of decorative mask creation – a tradition which goes back hundreds of years.

Carnival celebrations kick off today at 10am at Esplora, Villa Bighi, Kalkara. The children’s ticket for the planetarium films includes a gift, lunch and free entrance to the Esplora exhibits. It is advised that one contacts Esplora before the planetarium event if children are under five years of age.

Kuluri Karnival Esplora runs until tomorrow. For more information on all activities, visit https://esplora.org.mt/, e-mail: info@esplora.org.mt or call on 2360 2204.