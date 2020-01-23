Updated 4.30pm

A carnival float linking Archbishop Charles Scicluna and a Church residence to child abuse will not be allowed to participate in carnival festivities.

Earlier, the Catholic congregation running the Ħamrun St Joseph home vowed to take all necessary legal action if the float made it to Valletta's streets.

The backdrop of the float called ‘Jude’s hell’ (Jude being Mgr Scicluna’s middle name) shows the façade of St Joseph children’s home.

One of the carnival float's builders posted photos of its progress on Facebook with a caption that reads: “Let children come to me… shhh don’t tell them anything”.

The Archbishop's spokesman told Times of Malta that while Mgr Scicluna is not against satire targeting those in public leadership roles, people have expressed concern that this particular float "is offensive and may also be libellous".

Culture Minister Jose Herrera who had described it as "highly insensitive", confirmed on Thursday afternoon that "the float as is will be prevented from participating".

Festivals Malta will be informing the float owner about the decision taken in meetings held on Thursday, Dr Herrera told Times of Malta.

Photo: Facebook

A sketch shared on social media also shows the front of the float decorated with the effigy of two men holding hands and standing on a cake in what seems to be a representation of a gay marriage.

The float builders’ homophobic reference to a clerical abuse scandal that led to the defrocking of two priests has not gone unnoticed and the MSSP congregation is already in talks about it with the government.

When contacted, MSSP provincial and director of the home Fr Louis Mallia said the congregation’s main concern was the children’s reaction if the float was permitted to roam the Valletta streets next month.

“Just like other children, the children at the home will be celebrating carnival, and they will be quite shocked to see their home being made fun of on such a defamatory float.”

An artist's impression uploaded on Facebook depicting the float.

"This float is malicious and libellous and we will take all necessary action,” Fr Mallia told Times of Malta.

He invited the float builders to visit the children’s home, which was a far cry from the hell they were trying to depict, he added.

Float is highly inappropriate - Archbishop

A spokesman for Mgr Scicluna said the Archbishop recognised the hard work that the majority of float makers put into the carnival festivities.

But he added that this float is "highly inappropriate especially for an event populated by children. The Archbishop has dedicated and will continue to dedicate his energy and pastoral ministry to promote the protection of children".

Dr Herrera said he had immediately intervened to get the necessarily clarifications, including a legal perspective.

"The government and even myself personally have already shown our commitment towards artistic freedom and expression. However, it is my opinion this particular float is highly insensitive towards our Archbishop and towards Dar San Gużepp where a considerable number of children are being cared for."

When contacted, Carnival Artistic Director Jason Busuttil said he was aware of the float in question and will be meeting the festivals director to discuss it.

Concerns about impact on vulnerable children

In a post on Facebook, Fondazzjoni Sebħ said it is seriously concerned on the impact this will have on the psycho-social wellbeing of vulnerable children living in residential homes.

"Children whose past has been turbulent and have experienced various social challenges need support and protection. Carnival is also enjoyed by the same children portrayed in this float. All children, including children of residential homes, should be left to enjoy carnival without being re-traumatised."

Reacting, MGRM said it stood with the children residing at the St Joseph home, those who are looking after them, and all children including those raised by same sex parents.