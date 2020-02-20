The wait is almost over… Carnival enthusiasts are putting the finishing touches to their majestic floats before they make their grand entry in Valletta on Friday evening.

The themes of this year’s floats are as inventive as ever and feature local and foreign traditions and personalities, while others are inspired by fairy tales, films and historical events.

Among others, Triton Carnival Company, who last year won the Triumphal Floats Section A of the competition, is presenting a float replete with American characters in the same section.

Titled Kultura Amerikan u ara min gie jarana (American culture and look who came to see us), it features none other than US President Donald Trump at a rodeo and a host of popular US personalities such as Marilyn Monroe posing on a piano, Elvis Presley sitting on top of a Cadillac, John Wayne in his iconic cowboy role, Dolly Parton dressed as an Indian and Jon Bon Jovi riding a motorcycle. It also features other elements synonymous with the US such as the eagle, the dollar and the crown of the Statue of Liberty.

President Trump is also set to feature in another float.

Ta’ Nena Carnival Company, who are competing in Section B, are presenting Bil-baħar u l-ajru ġejna għax l-Amerika skoprejna (We came by sea and air as we found America), a spin-off of Christopher Columbus’s discovery of the continent. The float features the explorer himself, together with music icon James Brown and astronaut Neil Armstrong.

The themes are as inventive as ever

On the other hand, Kitla and Friends Carnival Company seem in love with Scandinavia as they have dedicated their float to this northern European region. The main characters adorning their float represent Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović and Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. There are also Vikings and a set of friendly-looking trolls. This float is competing in Section C.

DreamTeam Carnival Company decided to go on a trip around the world instead of focusing on one country. Their float, titled Dawra Durella mal-Kontinenti u l-Maltin Żammewna Kuntenti (A trip around the continents and the Maltese kept us happy) which is competing in Section A, features a host of characters representing different countries but also Maltese elements such as the Tritons’ Fountain, an Airmalta plane and a luzzu.

Tal-Kaptan Carnival Company was inspired by the 2018 fantasy film Aquaman and their float recreates the underwater world of the DC Comics superhero, portrayed on screen by Jason Momoa. Competing in Section B, the float includes seahorses, octopus tentacles, a tortoise, Queen Mera and, of course, the King of Atlantis.

Tal-Banda Carnival Company is competing in Section C with a float based on the fairy tale of Cinderella. However, it gives a more humorous rendition of the story. In fact, it’s titled Tlift iż-żarbuna x’ħin irfistek bit-takkuna and tells how Cinderella lost her glass slipper after stepping on the Prince’s toes.

Other floats carry an environmental message, such as Crusher Carnival Company’s take on the animated film Moana and Tal-Kieka Carnival Company’s nature-related float. Both companies are competing in Section C.

Taking part separately and out of competition is a float dedicated to Jean-Paul Bonett, better known as ‘iċ-Chippy’, who passed away while working on a float for the summer carnival last August at the age of 45.

The above are just some of the floats that will be taking part in the various carnival défiles in Valletta from Friday until Tuesday.

Celebrations will, however, also be held in other towns and villages across Malta and Gozo such as in Ħamrun, Attard, Marsa, Senglea, Għaxaq, Dingli and Nadur.

For more information and a detailed schedule of activities, visit the Festivals Malta website at www.festivals.mt.