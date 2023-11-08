Paul Curmi, the most recognisable face of Malta's carnival, has died aged 92.

Born in 1930, the youngest of nine siblings, he was a major presence in Malta's carnival for decades, his cheerful personality entertaining anyone who happened to be close by with his spontaneous dancing and music.

He inherited his love for carnival from his father and was an active participant for 67 years.

The 2021 Malta Carnival poster.

He featured in the official Carnival poster in 2021.

Known as Pawlu l-Pampalun, Curmi headed several carnival dance companies over the years.

Tributes quickly poured in on Wednesday morning, notably from various dance companies and carnival participants. Some described him as the 'father of Malta's carnival' while thanking him for his inimitable entertainment.

Entertainer Mark Spiteri Lucas said Curmi was a legend synonymous with Malta's carnival, an excellent artist, dancer and musician and a worthy son of Valletta.

Curmi was awarded the Ġieħ il-Belt award by Valletta Council 10 years ago.

Tributes also came from supporters of Valletta football club, many recalling Curmi's presence for football matches at Ta'Qali.