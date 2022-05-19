The Malta carnival will be celebrated in reduced format in Malta and Gozo this weekend, having been put off from February because of COVID-19.

Although carnival is traditionally held in February throughout the world, it was held in May for several years before 1987 because of the more favourable weather, although it promises to be very warm this Sunday. This year's May carnival will be a one-off, however, and will not replace the traditional February carnival celebrations.

Activities this weekend kick-off on Friday at 6pm with competitive dancing at St George’s Square Valletta followed by a défilé with King Carnival and a number of installations and grotesque masks. This will be the first time since 2020 that the carnival floats will be paraded.

The children's carnival will be held at St George's Square on Saturday morning with competitive dancing and installations. Events start at 9.30am.

The Guggen Muzik Band will parade in Republic Street, Valletta, from 10am.

A live rendition of the traditional Qarċilla will be held at 4pm at St John’s Street, Valletta (opposite St John’s Co-Cathedral). The Qarċilla is an irreverent and satirical performance of a mock wedding that has traditionally formed part of Carnival revelry.

Meanwhile, a programme featuring competitive dancing at St George’s Square Valletta followed by a défilé with King Carnival and other floats will be held from 6pm.

On Sunday, the Guggen Muzik Band will parade again in Republic Street, Valletta with the participation of grotesque masks at 1pm.

Between 3pm and 7pm there will be dancing at St George’s Square Valletta followed by a défilé with King Carnival and other floats.

Il-Qarċilla will be repeated at at St John’s Street, Valletta at 4pm.

Official carnival celebrations will also be held in Victoria, Gozo, and the spontaneous carnival will return at Nadur on Saturday night.

