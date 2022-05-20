Carnival enthusiasts can finally parade floats they have been building for months and perform lively dance routines in elaborate costumes in Valletta.

Grotesque masks at the défilé on Friday evening. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The traditional carnival festivities usually planned for February in the run-up to lent were this year postponed to May because of COVID.

The official programme kicked off on Friday evening with competitive dancing at St George’s Square, followed by a défilé with King Carnival and grotesque masks.

Official carnival celebrations will also be held in Victoria and the spontaneous street carnival will return to Nadur on Saturday night.

The Carnival floats are out... three months later. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Enthusiasts spend months preparing elaborate costumes. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Children traditionally don costumes during carnival and head to Valletta to take photos with floats or watch dance routines. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Carnival floats. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Carnival floats. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Carnival dance routine. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Carnival floats. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Carnival floats. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier