The health authorities have said they will “closely monitor” the expected exodus of people to Gozo over the carnival weekend next month, which has sparked fears of another surge in COVID-19 cases.

Despite the cancellation of all festivities, a spike in accommodation bookings over the period, confirmed by the head of the Gozo tourism authority, Joe Muscat, was reported earlier this week.

“The health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, while continuing to appeal for everyone to observe all mitigation measures,” a spokesperson, Roberta Fenech, told Times of Malta.

Fenech did not give an indication if further restrictive measures were planned.

Carnival celebrations will kick off this year on Friday, February 12.

Since Christmas, Malta has seen record daily numbers of the virus, with authorities linking the rise in cases to gatherings from the festive period.

25,000 in Gozo for New Year's

Over 25,000 people crossed over to Gozo to see in the New Year. Muscat predicted this trend would continue during future holiday periods unless the authorities take action.

The prohibition of non-essential travel to Gozo was the only period when the Maltese stopped making the crossing, he noted.

A search on the website booking.com reveals that three in four-holiday homes catering for big groups are unavailable for the carnival weekend, which last year saw nearly 10 per cent of the Maltese population cross over.