Festive activities at Il-Ħaġar Museum, in Victoria, continued with a concert of Christmas carols by a group of choristers from the Laudate Pueri Choir, under the direction of George J. Frendo and leader Maria Frendo. Titled Gloria in Excelsis, the concertino featured carols and motets arranged for four female voices by David Willcocks and Joseph Vella. The Gozo Ministry’s cultural heritage directorate sponsored the event.

