Caroline Scheufele represents the momentum and singular energy that shapes each creation from Chopard and guides all the strategic decisions governing the destiny of the Maison, alongside her brother Karl-Friedrich Scheufele. A generous and open-minded approach that, with a tender and clear-sighted gaze reflected in actions, embraces the world, perceives its beauty, and stylises its enchantments.

Scheufele’s ability to personify and bring to life the Chopard spirit stems from the global vision she and her family have developed, and which has allowed them to continue building a Maison that is a benchmark in today’s watchmaking and jewellery world. This has been achieved by remaining attentive to the slightest detail, wherein lies the very perfection that endows the Maison with its coherence and nobility. She steadfastly weaves these ties, showing the same concern for the infinitely small as for the infinitely large, perceiving in mineral dust the diamond in the making and devoting the same importance to tiny elements as to the broad sweep of the world – within which she has enabled Chopard to become a major actor of change.

While undeniably instrumental in leading the Maison to the forefront of the international scene, Scheufele has above all been guided by a sense of playfulness. To meet her is to marvel at a spontaneous genius who absorbs emotion as well as the richness of the environment and is capable of transcending both in a unique way through creative inspiration. She places human beings, nature and animals at the heart of her value system, enjoys a good joke and has a kind word for everyone. This ardent lover of precious stones is blessed with a vibrant, joyful personality. In her private life, she gives pride of place to the animal kingdom. The care she lavishes on a large number of dogs illustrates this vital link, one that she maintains through her intuition and playful instinct. As artistic director of Chopard, she reflects the richness of the world, in all its diversity, through the Maison’s collections of ladies’ watches and jewellery.

A creative soul

Caroline Scheufele and Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, Chopard co-presidents

Scheufele’s first creations? As a child, she made her first watch out of aluminium foil. Then in 1985, she designed a clown pendant, an emblematic sign of the Maison’s eternal pas de deux between playfulness and creativity. This marked the start of a magnificent trajectory for Chopard jewellery: the famous watch manufacturer acquired an equal reputation for its jewellery, soon ranging from exquisite simplicity to supremely sophisticated Haute Joaillerie. Scheufele has since regularly made jewellery history with emblematic and splendid Haute Joaillerie collections such as Animal World, Garden of Kalahari, or Precious Lace. Not to mention the Red Carpet Collection, a vivid symbol of Chopard's unfailing link with the world of cinema and in particular the Cannes Film Festival – with which it shares both the emotions stirred by great films as well as a love of fine storytelling.

"No is not an answer!," Scheufele used to tell her teams. Regardless of whether it is about technical or symbolic challenges, Chopard’s co-president is above all a free spirit. Epitomising the strength of a mind capable of thinking outside the box and ahead of the times, it was she who, in 1993, launched the revolutionary, iconic Happy Sport watch, combining steel and diamonds – a bold line infused with a modern spirit providing scope for infinite transformations. An approach in which inventiveness and courage are based on peerless entrepreneurial strength, leading Chopard to the ultimate heights in its fields of expertise.

A woman of heart

Through her relationships with many celebrities, the Chopard co-president regularly supports charities supported by high-profile personalities. She has created several special editions of the Happy Hearts collection to help finance the foundations of Natalia Vodianova, Petra Necomva and Sheikha Moza bint Nasser whose mission is to help children. Also thanks to her influence, Chopard has repeatedly partnered with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, amfAR, Centerpoint and WWF.

This vitality is above all a sign of heartfelt passion. Deeply generous and kind by nature, Scheufele is keenly aware that all the beauty in the world has true meaning only if it shines for everyone. Dedicating her creativity to charitable projects, she began her own odyssey towards a more just world in 2013. The Journey to Sustainable Luxury engages all of Chopard's activities and production chain in the service of a more equitable, ethical and ecological world. From the respectful sourcing of raw materials such as gold and precious stones to supporting the working conditions of the poorest communities, Scheufele has committed – through her own convictions – the full force of a multinational company to building a more just world.