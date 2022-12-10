After lighting up a Naxxar house with Christmas projections two years ago, a couple will be taking their festive project on the road this time round as they tour various localities in a van to spread the joy in aid of charity.

Lorainne Buttigieg and Clyde Camilleri will be lighting up their van that will serve as the backdrop to the third edition of ‘Carols Under The Stars’. Various singers and musicians will join them as they take their van to various towns and villages including San Ġwann, Gżira, Sliema, Siġġiewi, Birkirkara and other venues.

This all started in Christmas of 2020 when Lorainne, who lives in a house in San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, and her partner, Clyde came up with the idea of projecting lights on the house.

Clyde, who is an audio-visual engineer, used the technique of ‘video mapping’ to project a Christmas show, music and all, on the façade of the villa.

The initiative attracted a lot of attention as people – who were homebound during the coronavirus pandemic – could walk outside to get a Christmas vibe.

So the couple started collecting money for Id-Dar tal-Providenza which offers support to people with severe disabilities and their families.

The following year the couple decided to go a bit bigger and took the projections to a nearby chapel where they invited singers and musicians to perform for the public.

“Last year was good but we noticed that not many people came since we were tucked away in a small road. So, this year, we thought we could take the experience to the people rather than wait for them to come to us and collect more funds for charity,” she said.

They will be using their van as the canvas for the show and, like last year, they will be joined by musicians and singers in various localities.

Find out where the van will be by searching for Carols Under the Stars events on Facebook.