Saudi-based Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal to give Belgium a 1-0 win in Azerbaijan and lift them top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group on Saturday.

Belgium’s new manager Domenico Tedesco was missing injured duo Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne for this tricky trip to Baku.

Appointed in February as successor to Roberto Martinez Tedesco stretched his unbeaten run since taking up his first national team appointment to five matches.

