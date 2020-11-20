Carrefour Bio’s Miscela di semi biologici (Mixture of biological seeds) have been recalled from the market in view of the possible contamination of the sesame seeds within with Ethlene oxide, a pesticide.

The health authorities said it has been found that ethylene oxide might have been used to control certain organisms in sesame seeds, grown and exported from India.

Such use of ethylene oxide is not approved in the EU, but permitted in countries outside EU, such as India. In high levels and long exposure, it can be carcinogenic.

The affected product comes in 250gr packs. It is from lot numbers 1655 and L20B1206 and its durability dates are May 20 and July 23, 2021.

In another statement, the authorities also said that Meridian's dark tahini was being recalled for the same reason.

The product comes in 270gr jars and its best before date is November 30, 2021. It is from lot 0234 L1.