Manchester United’s caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he was not surprised Cristiano Ronaldo delivered again in their 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Carrick also said he spoke to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before accepting his temporary role in charge, after Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday.

Ronaldo’s chipped finish gave his team the lead in the 78th minute at the Ceramica before Jadon Sancho added a second late on to secure United’s place in the last 16. “It’s what he does,” said Carrick about Ronaldo.

“In the big games, the big moments, when you need a goal or that something, he’s there to deliver.

