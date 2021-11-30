Michael Carrick will stay in charge of Manchester United for their clash against Arsenal this week as interim manager Ralf Rangnick awaits his work visa, the Old Trafford club said on Tuesday.

Rangnick on Monday agreed to join United from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was the head of sports and development.

But he will not be on the bench when Arsenal visit on Thursday due to legal red tape.

“Ralf Rangnick was announced as interim manager on Monday but, while the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm,” a United statement said.

“Michael has communicated this to players and staff at Carrington in a busy week for the club.”

