Michael Carrick said Monday he is relishing the “privilege” of taking temporary charge at Manchester United as captain Harry Maguire demanded the players take responsibility for the disastrous results that led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday after a dismal run of one win in seven Premier League games, which included heavy defeats to Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.

