Michael Carrick believes Cristiano Ronaldo will flourish in the intense pressing system preferred by Manchester United interim manager’s Ralf Rangnick.

It has been suggested United striker Ronaldo does not have the qualities required to thrive in Rangnick’s workaholic game-plan.

Rangnick has been hired as United boss until the end of the season after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With the German still awaiting a work permit, Carrick remains in caretaker charge for Arsenal’s visit to Old Trafford on Thursday.

And he has no doubts his 36-year-old Portugal star will be able to cope with Rangnick’s tactics.

