Michael Carrick announced on Thursday he will leave Manchester United after three games as caretaker manager.

The former midfielder steadied the ship for the Red Devils after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, taking four points from two Premier League games against Arsenal and Chelsea as well as progressing to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Carrick was part of Solskjaer’s coaching staff and had been criticised by former United midfielders Paul Scholes and Roy Keane for remaining at the club following the Norwegian’s dismissal.

The club’s new interim manager Ralf Rangnick watched Thursday’s 3-2 win over Arsenal from the stands at Old Trafford and will formally take over on Friday.

