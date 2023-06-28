In a 2022 interview with Times of Malta, Marcos Oliveira, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer at Clever Advertising Group, explained how the company combines people, tech, and compliance to fuel growth.

“Having a global focus, we are confident operating in ever-changing regulatory environments while pursuing expansion into new markets. We are consistently onboarding new traffic sources from newly regulated markets – actively shifting efforts from one end to another,” he said, adding how Clever Advertising serves the acquisition needs of their clients by making use of their advertising span with the backing of legal coverage.

“We are firm believers in regulated markets. We believe regulators should invest in consumer protection and ensure access to a fair market with quality products and solid support. Companies, governmental organisations, and businesses should also be able to operate in a safe and responsible environment,” he added.

Part of Malta-based Playhill Limited – Clever Advertising has continued consolidating its status as an acquisition powerhouse fuelled by people, tech and data. The company helps its clients increase acquisition by sending many first-time deposit customers through multiple digital channels. This, in turn, allows Clever Advertising’s clients to gain market share and secure a healthy branding position.

Indeed, a strong year of financial growth has enabled Clever Advertising to climb three positions and break into the top five of the EGR Power Affiliate list – a much-coveted spot in the industry.

Yet Clever Advertising is not resting on its proverbial laurels – and the people at Clever Advertising are keeping themselves busy, which explains why the company is present at the most significant igaming network events. We are members of HR Connect Malta, and two of our employees are members of IGML and are known and established event sponsors. Clever Advertising is averaging two monthly events on the global scene. Recently, Clever Advertising was present at the SBC Canadian Summit and the Sigma BiS Brazil – and two weeks ago, it made its presence felt at iGaming Next.

Held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, iGaming Next featured over 4,000 delegates, 2000 spokespersons and participants from more than 70 countries. And for Clever Advertising, iGaming Next was the right platform to introduce André Borges as Head of People – the latest talent to join the Clever Advertising team and help it achieve further success.

“As Head of People at Clever, I am thrilled to join this energetic team and contribute to our ongoing success in delivering exceptional and ever-growing results," he said. "Together, we will continue solidifying our position as an acquisition powerhouse and establishing a strong branding presence in the industry whilst maintaining people at the core of what we do.”