Cars, alcohol and a painting are being offered for sale by tender by the Customs Department.

The department said in a statement that sealed tenders for the tale quale purchase, and removal, of 53 lots of assorted alcohol products; seven vehicles and a painting will be received by the director-general (customs) at the Auctions Section, Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa between May 31 and June 3, from 8am to noon and from 1 to 4pm, and on June 4, from 8am to noon.

The cars are a Volkswagen Passat, a Fiat Punto Hatchback, a Ford Fusion, a Ford Focus, a Chevrolet Lancetti, a Mazda 323 and an Opel Astra.

Viewing of lots, collection and submission of tenders forms and further information can be obtained from Auctions Section, Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa, tel: 2123 7209 on the same dates and times.