The police and civil protection department have launched rescue operations after cars were reported to have been carried away by floodwaters in Żebbiegħ and Burmarrad.

Heavy flooding was also being reported in Msida, The Strand in Gzira and the bottom of T'Alla w'Ommu Hill in Naxxar as heavy rain pelted Malta and Gozo.

The scene in Bugibba. (Paul Kelly)

The police said they had received a report of people in a car carried away by floodwaters in Żebbiegħ. Two reports were received from Burmarrad of a motorcycle being carried away along with its driver, and a car with an elderly driver in it also carried away.

The airport's Met Office has issued an Orange weather warning, reporting thundery and gusty rain/hail showers in different areas.

Heavy rainfall was reported early in the morning, and forecasters expect the rain and occasional hail to continue well into the afternoon.

The video above shows a 'rainwater river' on the road from Rabat to Mosta. Video below shows a scene in St Paul's Bay.

The scene in St Paul's Bay.

Maltese Islands Weather said an area of low pressure had developed around the central Mediterranean, bringing warm, humid air from the south over cool, dry air locally. The atmosphere above was destabilised as a result, leading to the development of an area of showers and thunderstorms.

It said the weather will clear up by dawn on Friday.

Plastic traffic barriers floating with the stormwater on the Mrieħel bypass.