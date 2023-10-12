Some 90 vehicles were stopped for inspections late on Wednesday when a number of contraventions were also issued.

The police said on Thursday the inspections were carried out at the Marsa/Ħamrun Bypass by the police in coordination with Transport Malta, Jobs Plus and the Detention Services.

Video: CMRU, Malta Police Force

Although most drivers were following traffic regulations and their cars were of good standard, some vehicles were without number plates or had an invalid licence.

Others had damage which rendered them a danger to drive and seven of these were towed away. Another three cars were confiscated because they did not have Maltese registration.

One of the people arrested for driving without a licence during inspections on Wednesday. Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

Breathalyser tests were carried out and three people were arrested because they were found to be living in Malta irregularly.

Another driver was arrested while trying to avoid the inspections. He was found not to have a driving licence and insurance policy and the car licence was unpaid.