Two luxury cars stolen in Canada have been intercepted in Malta while in transit to Abu Dhabi.

The police said they were tipped by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that the cars could be in a container headed for Malta.

Police and Customs officers on Monday inspected three containers and found the two stolen Lexus RX350 vehicles in one of them.

They also found a Range Rover Velar, a Ford Mustang GT and a Ford F150 in the other containers. As in the case of the other container, the shipping documents did not tally with the contents and an investigation was launched.