Updated 9.45pm

A fire that started in a parked car spread to four other vehicles and a nearby home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to St Paul Street, Valletta, on Monday at around 12.10am, when a parked Smart reportedly caught fire.

Twelve persons were treated on site for smoke inhalation by a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital and all subsequently discharged.

The fire spread to a Toyota parked in front of it as well as the home it was parked next to.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Three other cars were also slightly damaged - a Chevrolet, Ford, and a Daewoo.

The Civil Protection Department put out the fire and an ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution. Animal welfare were also on site to deal with a cat brought out from a building.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading an inquiry.