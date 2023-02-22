British illustrator and author Chris Riddell will be performing alongside local singer Alexandra Alden in Malta during a special performance in April.

Riddell, an award-winning illustrator and political cartoonist, is best known for his works in the UK's Observer and his children's novels the Ottoline series and Goth Girl series.

He is also known for his illustrations of a number of Neil Gaiman's works such as Caroline and Neverwhere.

He will collaborate with singer and songwriter Alexandra Alden for the show 'On the Cosmic Shore' at Spazzju Kreattiv, Valletta on Friday, 14 April. Alden will sing, while Riddell illustrates the performance.

"I can't believe it honestly, I am so so excited," Alden told Times of Malta shortly after she posted the news on social media.

In her post, which includes one of Ridell's illustrations of Alden, she explained how the collaboration with "one of my heroes" took place.

"We met last summer whilst he was drawing for Christian Lee Hutson at Great Escape Festival," she said.

"I introduced myself and he said 'hey you're Alexandra from Malta!' and I couldn't believe it."

Alden, a former X Factor judge, released her recent track, 'Muscle and Blood' earlier this month.

The intimate performance will be focused on the connection islanders have with the sea, which on the event page is described as "the sea is an open expanse, where our longings and dreams balance on a blue horizon."

Alden and other musicians will perform in the middle of the stage with four screens set up surrounding the theatre. The audience will be able to watch Riddell illustrate the performance through the screens.

"Riddell will be illustrating on the spot and it will be quite spontaneous," Alden said.

She said she will be performing songs from her previous albums, Leads to Love and Wild Honey, alongside a few new songs.

Riddell also took to social media to announce the performance and posted a number of illustrations related to the collaboration.

Tickets can be purchased here.