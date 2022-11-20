Joe Caruana Curran is determined to take the necessary decisions to put aquatic sport in Malta on a stronger foundation should he secure another term as president during the governing body elections this month.

The ASA chief is facing the challenge of Karl Izzo for the top seat at the aquatic sport governing body during the annual general meeting that will be held on November 29.

Caruana Curran, who has been at the helm of the ASA for the past 12 years, said that he was proud of the progress registered in waterpolo, swimming and artistic swimming in recent years.

“It is clear that during the past 12 years there has been huge progress in aquatic sport,” Caruana Curran said.

