Joe Caruana Curran and Karl Izzo will be vying for the president’s seat at the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta as the governing body will hold its elections during the Annual General Meeting at the National Pool on Tuesday evening.

Caruana Curran is vying for a fourth term in charge of the ASA while on the other hand, Izzo, the current Malta waterpolo national team coach, is bidding to enter into the administration area and take charge of the governing body’s running.

For Tuesday’s meeting 14 clubs, hailing from waterpolo, swimming and open water swimming, will have two votes each for the election of president, as well as vice-president.

In fact, apart from the election of president, there will also three candidates vying for the berth of ASA vice-president administration and development.

Current incumbent Carlo Mifsud will be up against Randolph Cauchi.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Caruana Curran will have the opportunity to address the delegates present during his report for 2022.

Click here for full story