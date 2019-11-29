Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family on Friday expressed dismay at the release of Keith Schembri on Thursday saying Yorgen Fenech did not need a Presidential pardon for the police to charge Mr Schembri.

The Prime Minister’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri handed his resignation on Monday night, just a few hours before he was taken in police custody on Tuesday morning.

Murder suspect Mr Fenech claimed Mr Schembri was behind Ms Caruana Galizia's assassination in October 2017.

In a statement, the family said they shared Malta’s shock and anger at the release of Mr Schembri. They said that at least two witnesses and multiple pieces of physical evidence implicated him in the assassination.

“Yorgen Fenech does not need a presidential pardon for the police to charge

Schembri.

“A prolific criminal, connected to multiple bribery and money laundering schemes, Schembri is now a free man, facing no prospect of prosecution for any of his crimes.”

The family said they were dismayed to see that Mr Schembri was released under the watch of the Prime Minister, who continued to play judge, jury, and executioner in an assassination investigation that so far implicated three of his closest colleagues.

“This travesty of justice is shaming our country, ripping our society apart, and it is degrading us. It cannot continue any longer.

“We urge the Prime Minister to step aside and let an unconflicted deputy take over. If the Prime Minister has the interests of justice and Malta at heart, then he should do so immediately. Our country is more important than his career, the family said.