The family of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have written to German engineering firm Siemens asking them to rescind Malta's gas-fired power station deal.

Socar, Azerbaijan’s State-owned energy company, owns a one-third stake in Malta’s Electrogas power station, with the rest of the shares held by German giants Siemens and a consortium of local businessmen, including Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech stands charged with complicity in the assassination of Caruana Galizia who was investigating possible money laundering and corruption in the power station dealings at the time of her death.

"As she set about exposing these links, Fenech set in motion the plot to assassinate her. On World Press Freedom Day, we ask you and your colleagues to unlock the doors to justice for her death and to the crimes she exposed,” the letter reads.

The letter sent by the Caruana Galizia family.

In their letter, the family ask Siemens to publicly declare the extent of its knowledge of the alleged Electrogas money laundering and kickback scheme.

The family also called on Siemens to take the contracts Electrogas had signed for the power station deal into arbitration, or to sue to have them rescinded.

This, they said, could be done on the basis that the agreements were procured by the corruption that Caruana Galizia was assassinated for exposing.

Times of Malta is informed that Siemens and the other players in the power station contract had in fact signed up to contractual undertakings which include a commitment to the fight against corruption.

These, sources privy to the deal say, could bring the validity of the contract into doubt if the alleged corruption were confirmed.

Meanwhile, the letter reads that Siemens has made public and legally binding commitments, as part of a settlement for criminal action in the United States, to change the company’s role from a negative to a positive one in the fight against corruption.

As a party to the "corrupt Electrogas deal”, the family said, Siemens is failing in those commitments.

"It is, in fact, currently in flagrant violation of all of its own ‘​collective action​’ commitments,” the letter reads.

"The judicial proceedings in Malta, as well as the work of investigative journalists, will sooner or later show the complete extent of corruption at Electrogas. We invite you to be on the right side of this cause for justice when the truth finally emerges."